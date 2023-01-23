UrduPoint.com

Haroon Rashid Appointed Chief Selector, PCB

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2023 | 05:37 PM

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

Former Pakistan batter Haroon Rashid has been appointed as Chair of the men's National Selection Committee, while other members of his panel will be announced in due course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):Former Pakistan batter Haroon Rashid has been appointed as Chair of the men's National Selection Committee, while other members of his panel will be announced in due course.

Haroon played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs from 1977 to 1983 and last held this position in 2015-16.

Most recently, he was the Convener of the Interim Selection Committee after having previously served in administrative and coaching roles with the age-group and national sides.

Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi stated at a news conference here on Monday: "I want to congratulate Haroon Rashid and hope he will use his cricket knowledge, understanding and background while picking squads for the upcoming international assignments." Haroon Rashid on his appointment said : "I am honoured to have been entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to working very closely with the team management and the National High Performance Centre so that we have clear pathways and can work collectively to select best available players for what will be a busy and high-profile year of cricket, including the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the tour of Australia for three Tests.

"One of the key aspects I will like to focus on my time will be improving communication. This is a critical area as the players need to have absolute clarity on why they have been selected or not selected, which, in turn, will help them to deliver the desired results, work harder on their skills and remain motivated." Pakistan FTP commitments from now until June 2024: 13 Apr-7 May � NZ to Pakistan (5 T20Is & 5 ODIs) July � Pakistan to Sri Lanka (two Tests) August � Pakistan to Afghanistan (three ODIs) September � ACC 50-over Asia Cup in Pakistan October/November � ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 December/January � Pakistan to Australia (three Tests) February/March � West Indies in Pakistan (two Tests, three T20Is)May � Pakistan to Netherlands (three T20Is), Ireland (three T20Is) and England (five T20Is)June � ICC Men's T20 World Cup USA/West Indies 2024

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan T20 World ICC Australia Najam Sethi Sri Lanka PCB Rashid Ireland Netherlands May June July August September From Best Asia

Recent Stories

KPTMA urges authorities to waive off demurrage cha ..

KPTMA urges authorities to waive off demurrage charges

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industries, Production to hold mobile ..

Ministry of Industries, Production to hold mobile device manufacturing summit on ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 35 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 35 points

2 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Haroon Rashid as chief selector

PCB appoints Haroon Rashid as chief selector

21 minutes ago
 Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 ..

Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 per cent

53 minutes ago
 ICCI, Moscow Chamber ink MoU to promote Pak-Russia ..

ICCI, Moscow Chamber ink MoU to promote Pak-Russia trade relations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.