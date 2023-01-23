Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

Former Pakistan batter Haroon Rashid has been appointed as Chair of the men's National Selection Committee, while other members of his panel will be announced in due course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):Former Pakistan batter Haroon Rashid has been appointed as Chair of the men's National Selection Committee, while other members of his panel will be announced in due course.

Haroon played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs from 1977 to 1983 and last held this position in 2015-16.

Most recently, he was the Convener of the Interim Selection Committee after having previously served in administrative and coaching roles with the age-group and national sides.

Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi stated at a news conference here on Monday: "I want to congratulate Haroon Rashid and hope he will use his cricket knowledge, understanding and background while picking squads for the upcoming international assignments." Haroon Rashid on his appointment said : "I am honoured to have been entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to working very closely with the team management and the National High Performance Centre so that we have clear pathways and can work collectively to select best available players for what will be a busy and high-profile year of cricket, including the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the tour of Australia for three Tests.

"One of the key aspects I will like to focus on my time will be improving communication. This is a critical area as the players need to have absolute clarity on why they have been selected or not selected, which, in turn, will help them to deliver the desired results, work harder on their skills and remain motivated." Pakistan FTP commitments from now until June 2024: 13 Apr-7 May � NZ to Pakistan (5 T20Is & 5 ODIs) July � Pakistan to Sri Lanka (two Tests) August � Pakistan to Afghanistan (three ODIs) September � ACC 50-over Asia Cup in Pakistan October/November � ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 December/January � Pakistan to Australia (three Tests) February/March � West Indies in Pakistan (two Tests, three T20Is)May � Pakistan to Netherlands (three T20Is), Ireland (three T20Is) and England (five T20Is)June � ICC Men's T20 World Cup USA/West Indies 2024