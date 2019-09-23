UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haroon To Feature In Taekwondo Test Event

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:16 PM

Haroon to feature in Taekwondo Test Event

As part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics preparations, a two-member Pakistan contingent would feature in the Taekwondo Test Event scheduled to be held in Japan from September 25 to 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):As part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics preparations, a two-member Pakistan contingent would feature in the Taekwondo Test Event scheduled to be held in Japan from September 25 to 27.

According to Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), athlete Haroon Khan would participate in the team while Umar Saeed will be the head of team.

From this event, Haroon would get more exposure at international circuit and would also get aware of his opponents whom he would face in the Asian qualifying round in March 2020 in China.

Umar, who is PTF vice-president would bear all travelling, accommodation and food expenses for the trip. PTF was highly obliged and grateful for his kind gesture and expect other multinational companies to look after the deserving and talented Pakistani athletes. The Pakistani contingent would depart to Japan on Tuesday from Karachi.

