UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harrington Picks Kaymer, McDowell As Ryder Cup Vice-captains

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 04:26 PM

Harrington picks Kaymer, McDowell as Ryder Cup vice-captains

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington on Wednesday announced the appointment of Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as vice-captains for September's contest at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington on Wednesday announced the appointment of Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as vice-captains for September's contest at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Kaymer and McDowell join Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson in Harrington's backroom staff for the competition against the United States, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McDowell was also a vice-captain under Thomas Bjorn for Europe's victory in France in 2018, while Kaymer will take on the role for the first time after four appearances as a player.

"I'm delighted to welcome Martin and Graeme as vice-captains, both of whom I believe will bring experience, knowledge, and a great balance to the team room," said Harrington.

"They have both contributed winning points in Ryder Cup history, have been there and done it, and the other players look up to them.

They both have that aura and responsibility in that what they say will have meaning." Kaymer secured the point that completed the "Miracle at Medinah" in 2012 and also won the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in 2010.

"Obviously, before Padraig approached me I was trying to make the team as a player and I still do want to do that, but you feel honoured and it tells you a lot about what the captain and the whole team behind him think about you and how they value you. It was a really nice moment," he said.

McDowell, who clinched the winning point at Celtic Manor in 2010, added: "Being vice-captain of the European team at the Ryder Cup is a great honour.

"If you can't play on the team, being part of the support network and the vice-captaincy is the next best thing, and I was very proud to do it in 2018."

Related Topics

Europe France Nice United States September 2018 Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Awareness on job quota to encourage mainstreaming ..

1 minute ago

Crypto funds 'disappear' from French asset manager ..

1 minute ago

Profits of Chinese SOEs surge in Jan.-May

1 minute ago

Watch and ward policy crucial to curb sale of petr ..

1 minute ago

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i: The must-have earphones for yo ..

22 minutes ago

'Train of Hope' brings healthcare to South Africa' ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.