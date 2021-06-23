Harrington picks Kaymer, McDowell as Ryder Cup vice-captains

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington on Wednesday announced the appointment of Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as vice-captains for September's contest at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington on Wednesday announced the appointment of Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as vice-captains for September's contest at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Kaymer and McDowell join Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson in Harrington's backroom staff for the competition against the United States, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McDowell was also a vice-captain under Thomas Bjorn for Europe's victory in France in 2018, while Kaymer will take on the role for the first time after four appearances as a player.

"I'm delighted to welcome Martin and Graeme as vice-captains, both of whom I believe will bring experience, knowledge, and a great balance to the team room," said Harrington.

"They have both contributed winning points in Ryder Cup history, have been there and done it, and the other players look up to them.

They both have that aura and responsibility in that what they say will have meaning." Kaymer secured the point that completed the "Miracle at Medinah" in 2012 and also won the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in 2010.

"Obviously, before Padraig approached me I was trying to make the team as a player and I still do want to do that, but you feel honoured and it tells you a lot about what the captain and the whole team behind him think about you and how they value you. It was a really nice moment," he said.

McDowell, who clinched the winning point at Celtic Manor in 2010, added: "Being vice-captain of the European team at the Ryder Cup is a great honour.

"If you can't play on the team, being part of the support network and the vice-captaincy is the next best thing, and I was very proud to do it in 2018."