Harry Maguire lodges appeal against Greek court verdict: Man Utd

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Harry Maguire's legal team has lodged an appeal against the guilty verdict in a Greek court that led to a suspended jail sentence of 21 months, Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday.

"An appeal against yesterday's verdict was lodged this morning by Harry's legal team," said a club spokesman.

"In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing of an appeal extinguishes the initial court verdict and nullifies the conviction."