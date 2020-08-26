UrduPoint.com
Harry Maguire Lodges Appeal Against Greek Court Verdict: Man Utd

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Harry Maguire lodges appeal against Greek court verdict: Man Utd

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Harry Maguire's legal team has lodged an appeal against the guilty verdict in a Greek court that led to a suspended jail sentence of 21 months, Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday.

"An appeal against yesterday's verdict was lodged this morning by Harry's legal team," said a club spokesman.

"In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing of an appeal extinguishes the initial court verdict and nullifies the conviction."

