Harsh weather conditions hinders search for missing climbers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) on Tuesday said a search operation to find the missing climbers Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, and JP Mohr on K2, could not be launched due to the harsh weather conditions.

The three climbers went missing while attempting to summit the world's second-highest mountain, K2.

According to ACP Secretary Karar Haideri, the search operations would be launched as soon as the weather was cleared.

"The team had found evidence in a few places in yesterday's search operation. Evidence preserved in the photographs suggests that they resemble the coats worn by Sunori and Ali Sadpara. However, a closer look at the photos at the base camp concludes that the evidence in the photos was of the camp and sleeping bag," ACP Secretary Karar Haideri said according to the report.

K2, at 8,611m (28,251 ft) above sea level, was the second highest mountain in the world, after Mount Everest at 8,848m (29,029 ft). It was located on the China�Pakistan border between Baltistan in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan, and Dafdar Township in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of Xinjiang, China. K2 was the highest point of the Karakoram mountain range and the highest point in both Pakistan and Xinjiang.

It may be mentioned here that Nepali climbers last month broke the previous record during winters of climbing as high as 26,000 feet while attempting to scale K2. The maximum height achieved by teams in winters in the past was 25,320 feet.