UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hart Believes Tottenham Can Give Him New Lease Of Life

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 09:08 PM

Hart believes Tottenham can give him new lease of life

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart says it feels like he is "starting again" after signing for Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer on Tuesday admitting he had had a "difficult couple of years."

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart says it feels like he is "starting again" after signing for Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer on Tuesday admitting he had had a "difficult couple of years." The 33-year-old signed a two-year contract with Spurs with the club reportedly agreeing to pay him �50,000 ($66,000) a week, the same as his wages in an unsuccessful spell with Burnley.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Hart on a contract until 2022," read a Spurs statement on their website.

Hart will compete with Paulo Gazzaniga to sit on the bench -- and get the nod for either League Cup or Europa League ties -- as understudy to France's World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, whose own form was far from consistent last season.

Hart reportedly excited interest form a variety of clubs ranging from newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United to second tier Derby County and Scottish champions Celtic.

"There's no getting away from it it's been a difficult couple of years for me personally but I feel I've got so much to give," he told the club's website.

"I'm here to work as a team player, whether my name is on the team sheet or not it's a squad effort.

"I know what it takes to win titles and change a squad's dynamic for the better.

"I've got huge admiration for Hugo, one of the world's greatest goalkeepers.

"I feel like I'm starting again, I quite enjoy that feeling. My body is certainly ready." Hart's fall from grace has been dramatic -- set in train by Pep Guardiola's arrival as Manchester City manager on 2016.

Guardiola made clear Hart -- who won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup with City -- was not his type of goalkeeper and sent him on loan to Italian side Torino and then to West Ham.

Hart finally found a more permanent home with Burnley in 2018 but ended up as number two to Nick Pope last season.

Hart's international career suffered accordingly and he was not selected for the 2018 World Cup squad.

He has not added to his 75 caps -- which included appearances at two European Championships (2012/16) and the 2014 World Cup finals -- since November 2017.

Related Topics

Loan World France Derby Same Leeds November 2017 2016 2018 From Manchester City Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

PACE President Calls for Inclusive Political Proce ..

2 minutes ago

New survey shows decline in maternal mortality rat ..

2 minutes ago

Atlantic plastic levels far higher than thought: s ..

2 minutes ago

Baloch sees big economic prosperity under PTI lead ..

2 minutes ago

Israel warns Hamas of war as Egypt seeks to ease t ..

7 minutes ago

Technical committee sent to sort out problem in Sh ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.