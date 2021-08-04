Hart hails 'great moment' after Celtic switch

Celtic's new goalkeeper Joe Hart says his move to the Scottish club from Tottenham was a "great moment" in his career

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Celtic's new goalkeeper Joe Hart says his move to the Scottish club from Tottenham was a "great moment" in his career.

Hart joined Ange Postecoglou's side on a three-year contract after Celtic agreed a 1 million ($1.3 million) fee for the veteran.

The 34-year-old former England and Manchester City keeper played 10 times for Tottenham last season.

He did not feature in the Premier League after failing to unseat first choice Hugo Lloris.

After his spell largely spent on the sidelines at Tottenham, the chance to play for a team of Celtic's size was a major lure for Hart.

"This is a great moment for me in my career and I am absolutely delighted to be joining a club of Celtic's stature," he said.

"I know just how big this club is and of the incredible support that it enjoys, and I can't wait to play in front of the fans at Celtic Park.

"I'm looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates now and getting to work with the squad and, in particular, the other goalkeepers here."