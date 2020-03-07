Hart powers Pelicans past Heat

UrduPoint.com
Sat 07th March 2020

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ):Josh Hart scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and rookie Zion Williamson tallied 17 points as the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game winless streak with a 110-104 win over Miami on Friday.

This was the first game in the last 14 that rising star Williamson scored fewer than 20 points, but the host Pelicans still managed to pull out the victory in front of a crowd of 18,300 at the Smoothie King Center.

Brandon Ingram woke up in the fourth quarter to offset a poor shooting night by making two key late jump shots. Ingram made just four of 20 shot attempts and finished with 12 points.

Jrue Holiday scored a team high 20 points and Lonzo Ball had 16 in the win.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 for the Heat, Duncan Robinson scored 24, including eight three pointers. Goran Drajic scored 15 and Andre Iguodala had 10 for Miami, who saw their four-game winning streak stopped.

Robinson broke the Heat's single-season record of 227 three-pointers which was previously held by Wayne Ellington.

He made three three-pointers to start the fourth quarter as the Heat got within four, 93-89.

Elsewhere, Mike Conley scored 25 points thanks to some brilliant three-point shooting as the Utah Jazz overcame a poor performance from Donovan Mitchell to beat the injury-riddled Boston Celtics 99-94.

