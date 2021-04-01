Hasan Ali is fit and available for selection  for ODI series against SA  

, ,

CENTURION: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2021) Pacer Hasan Ali would be available for selection in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, Pakistan men’s team captain Babar Azam said on Thursday.

Babar Azam said that all squad members were fit for tomorrow first ODI at SuperSport Park.

Earlier, Hasan Ali had fallen sick due to COVID-19 but recovered from the virus.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Babar Azam said: “ Hasan Ali is now 100 per cent fit to play as we are looking to play the first ODI tomorrow,”.

The skipper said they would play the modern-day cricket in the upcoming series.

“We’re planning our gameplay as per modern-day cricket which is being played presently. We now have to play modern-day cricket and our target is to score 350s in ODI,” said Babar Azam.

He also said: “ We are focusing our power-hitting because it’s all about the momentum,”.

The players are improving their performance here. Contributions from the top four are always vital. We will try tostart strong. If our finishers fire, we can reach a total above 300,” he added.