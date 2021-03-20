Hasan Ali is required another negative COVID-19 test for South Africa tour

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Pakistan’s right-arm medium fast bowler Hasan Ali was undergoing quarantine period after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

The good news is that his second COVID-19 test appeared as “negative”.

The reports said that another test of Hasan Ali would be conducted by tomorrow and if tested positive this time again, he would not be allowed to join South Africa Tour.