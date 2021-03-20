UrduPoint.com
Hasan Ali Is Required Another Negative COVID-19 Test For South Africa Tour

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 01:38 PM

Hasan Ali is required another negative COVID-19 test for South Africa tour

The Reports say that two tests of the player have been conducted so far and one of the tests has tested negative but he is still required to go through another test by tomorrow for the fast approaching South Africa tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Pakistan’s right-arm medium fast bowler Hasan Ali was undergoing quarantine period after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

The good news is that his second COVID-19 test appeared as “negative”.

According to the media reports, the player’s two tests were conducted; one test was positive and the other was negative.

The reports said that another test of Hasan Ali would be conducted by tomorrow and if tested positive this time again, he would not be allowed to join South Africa Tour.

