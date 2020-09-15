Hasan Ali likely to get fit ahead of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali is likely to get fit ahead of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 which is scheduled to start from September 25, reports suggested

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali is likely to get fit ahead of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 which is scheduled to start from September 25, reports suggested.

However, the 26-year-old will not be included in the squad for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe as he has not played international cricket for more than a year now, a private news channel reported.

Hasan had been picking injuries after the ICC 2019 World Cup in England. He had suffered a back injury during the initial round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019.

He came back in the final round of the tournament but suffered a rib fracture in November, ruling him out for six months. He played Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five but suffered another injury setback in May 2020.

It must be noted that Hasan is included Central Punjab's squad for upcoming domestic season.