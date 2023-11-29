Open Menu

Hasan Ali Moves To Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim Joins Islamabad United

Muhammad Rameez Published November 29, 2023 | 05:23 PM

HBL PSL-5 winning captain Imad Wasim will join Islamabad United colours in the ninth edition of the tournament with Imad Wasim, who was named as the All-Rounder of HBL PSL 8, has been snapped by Islamabad United in the Platinum category and Hasan Ali (Diamond category) moves to Karachi Kings

By virtue of this player trade, Karachi Kings have received Islamabad United’s first round silver pick in exchange for their second-round silver pick.

The successful relegation requests from franchisees ahead of the HBL PSL-9 2024 Player Draft include Lahore Qalandars’ Mirza Tahir Baig, Islamabad United’s Rumman Raees, and Karachi Kings’ Mir Hamza (all Gold to Silver).

