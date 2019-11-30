Hasan Ali ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of home Tests against Sri Lanka after fresh CT scans revealed cortical rib fractures, involving ninth rib on the right side and eighth and ninth ribs on the left side

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019) Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of home Tests against Sri Lanka after fresh CT scans revealed cortical rib fractures, involving ninth rib on the right side and eighth and ninth ribs on the left side.

The fractures will require up to six weeks to heal and he will start a rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy from Monday.

Hasan, after passing fitness tests, had rejoined Central Punjab for their ninth round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 22 November. However, prior to the match, he complained of pain on his left side for which he underwent precautionary scans in Karachi that revealed fractures. The fractures were confirmed in the follow-up scans that were carried out in Lahore.