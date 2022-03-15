Hasan Ali says pace is the main difference between Pakistan and Australia

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan fast bowler says this is a flat track and our batting lineup will have to take some responsibility.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has said that the main difference between the two teams were obviously pace after the Australian declared their first inning on 556/9

Hassan Ali said they were on the receiving end from the visitors on Day three of the second Test in Karachi. They didn't enforce follow-on and instead batted again, making Pakistan bowlers toil hard at the National Stadium.

He was of the view that after the play on Day three, lack of pace and irresponsible batting were two main things which led Australia to dominate.

He said, "The main difference between the two teams is obviously pace. They average 140 kph+ and we are bowling at the pace we have. We have just didn't perform as we should have.

This is a flat track and our batting lineup will have to take some responsibility, ".

He stated that his teammates had vast experience of playing cricket at the National Stadium and hoped that the batters could replicate the batting masterclass they showed in the Rawalpindi Test.

Hasan said, "We have played a lot of domestic cricket and T20 here. The ball reverses a bit but if we survive that period, there are a lot of runs on offer. Hopefully, as we batted well in the first Test, we can bat well again in the last innings here and try to save the game,".

The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw while the third Test of the series is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from March 21.