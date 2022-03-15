UrduPoint.com

Hasan Ali Says Pace Is The Main Difference Between Pakistan And Australia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Hasan Ali says pace is the main difference between Pakistan and Australia

The Pakistan fast bowler says this is a flat track and our batting lineup will have to take some responsibility.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has said that the main difference between the two teams were obviously pace after the Australian declared their first inning on 556/9

Hassan Ali said they were on the receiving end from the visitors on Day three of the second Test in Karachi. They didn't enforce follow-on and instead batted again, making Pakistan bowlers toil hard at the National Stadium.

He was of the view that after the play on Day three, lack of pace and irresponsible batting were two main things which led Australia to dominate.

He said, "The main difference between the two teams is obviously pace. They average 140 kph+ and we are bowling at the pace we have. We have just didn't perform as we should have.

This is a flat track and our batting lineup will have to take some responsibility, ".

He stated that his teammates had vast experience of playing cricket at the National Stadium and hoped that the batters could replicate the batting masterclass they showed in the Rawalpindi Test.

Hasan said, "We have played a lot of domestic cricket and T20 here. The ball reverses a bit but if we survive that period, there are a lot of runs on offer. Hopefully, as we batted well in the first Test, we can bat well again in the last innings here and try to save the game,".

The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw while the third Test of the series is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from March 21.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 Australia Rawalpindi Hasan Ali Turkish Lira March National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Imran will fail: Quresh ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Imran will fail: Qureshi

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

11 hours ago
 Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyar ..

Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyard at Hala

11 hours ago
 Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, z ..

Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, zest

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>