Hasan Ali takes five wickets, equals record with Imran Khan, Waqar Younis

(@FahadShabbir)

Now Imran Khan, Waqar Younis and Hasan Ali have 5 five-fers in Test cricket to their name within a calendar year (1982, 1990 and 2021, respectively).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2021) bouncing back, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali did excellent bowling and took five wickets in the first inning of the first Test match against Bangladesh.

Hasan Ali has now equaled records for the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket by a Pakistani fast bowler in a Calendar year, set by legends Imran Khan and Waqar Younis.

Now Imran Khan, Waqar Younis and Hasan Ali have 5 five-fers in Test cricket to their name within a calendar year (1982, 1990 and 2021, respectively).

Pakistan's former fast bowler Waqar Younis holds the record for the most five-fers ever (across formats) in a calendar year by a Pakistani fast bowler, with 6 in 1993.

Hasan Ali showed excellent bowling in the first inning of the first Test match and appeared as the architect of Bangladesh's lower-order batting collapse on Saturday as he took quick wickets to ensure a dangerous Bangladesh were restricted to 330 runs in their first innings at Chittagong.

With figures of 5/51, Hasan Ali not only managed to be the pick of the Pakistani bowlers during Bangladesh's first innings but also entered the record books alongside some of the greatest Names of the game.