Hasan Ali Thanks Everyone Supported Him During His Injury

The pacer who bagged 10 wickets during Pakistan and South Africa two Test series especially has thanked his wife, elder brother, Shoaib Malik and Pakistan Cricket Board for motivating him for his comeback and performance for Pakistan.

Hasan Ali made a grand comeback in international cricket by getting 10-wicket haul during the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi. His remarkable performance led Pakistan to win the Test series against South Africa.

He said fell injured and he put in a lot of hard work and his aim was to come back and perform. He played a match and just left but his aim was to come back and perform for his country.

He also said: “It was very tough time for me when I fell injured. Coronavirus was around and I couldn’t even leave the house. I’d like to thank my wife who has been a huge support as she motivated me and also elder brother who always said that I would make a comeback. Shoaib Malik was a also a big support for me and someone who I spoke with a lot during this when I was injured. I also thank PCB which supported me and sent me overseas for treatment,”.

He also talked about the stress he went through when he was sidelined.

“The fact is that I never accepted defeat ever during my injury problems and I had my mind set on getting fit again. I remember I was doing rehab 3 or 4 times a day and days like today make you appreciate the hard that I put in,” he added.

