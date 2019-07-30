Hasan Ali to marry an Indian girl

Pakistan's fast-bowler Hasan Ali would be marrying an India girl named Shamia Arzoo, with the nikkah ceremony to be held on August 20 in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's fast-bowler Hasan Ali would be marrying an India girl named Shamia Arzoo, with the nikkah ceremony to be held on August 20 in Dubai

Hasan Ali met his wife to be Shamia through a close friend in Dubai, a private news channel quoted the cricketer's family sources as saying.

Shamia hails from Hariana and works for a private airline. She had studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai, with family members in New Delhi.

Hasan who made his international debut in August 2016 in a One Day International, had taken 31 wickets in 9 Test matches, 80 in 51 ODIs and 23 in 29 Twenty-20s, respectively.

He played an instrumental role in Pakistan's triumph in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan went on to win the tournament with Hasan was named player of the series after taking thirteen wickets. He also became the quickest bowler for Pakistan to take 50 wickets in ODIs.

However, the 25-year-old struggled at the 2019 cricket World Cup in England and Wales and was dropped from the playing XI midway in the tournament.