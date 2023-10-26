Open Menu

Hasan Ali To Miss SA Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 26, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is not available for selection of Pakistan's important tie against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India on Friday after he fell unwell due to fever

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is not available for selection of Pakistan's important tie against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India on Friday after he fell unwell due to fever.

Pakistan are due to play their sixth match in the marquee event against second placed South Africa and need a win to stay in contention for a semi-final spot.

According to team media manager Ahsan Iftikhar Navi, Hasan Ali suffered from fever last night but he was recovering well. He will be given rest to recover fully ahead of the remaining games.

