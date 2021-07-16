UrduPoint.com
Hasan Ali To Miss T20I Of The Series Against England

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 39 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:27 PM

Hasan Ali to miss T20I of the series against England

The pacer is suffering from strain in his left leg during a training session at Trent Bridge.

Nottingham: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2021) Pacer Hasan Ali would miss the first T20I of the series against England after he picked a strain in his left leg during a training session at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The team management vowed to bench the 27-year-old Hasan as a precautionary measure. He would now be assessed ahead of the second T20I, following which a decision on his participation would be made.

It was likely that the 21-year-old Mohammad Hasnain would play in place of Hasan. Remember, Green Shirts lost to England by 3-0 in three-match ODI series.

