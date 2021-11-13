Hasan Ali’s wife rejects tweets of threats to her family

(@FahadShabbir)

Samiya Arzoo, the wife of Hasan Ali, says that a fake account was used to spread the fake threats on Twitter which she believes should be reported.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2021) Samiya Arzoo, the wife of Pakistan’s pacer Hasan Ali, has categorically rejected threats to her family from Pakistani people.

Taking to Instagram, Samiya Arzoo shared the screenshot of a fake Twitter account with the handle @SamiyaArzo.

Arzoo’s reaction came after a fake account claiming to be wife of Hassan Ali tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan cricket board (PCB) that she was receiving threats being issued to her, her husband and daughter.

She said that it was fake account and asked the fans and followers to report it to Twitter.

She wrote on her Instagram story, “So many tweets circulating from this fake account that I, Hassan and my daughter are getting threats from the people of Pakistan, which is absolutely wrong,”.

She also wrote, “Instead, we have seen tons of support.

Please don't believe any such statements and don't follow any such accounts on Twitter pretending to be me.

“I am not on Twitter. Please report the accounts claiming to be me,”.

Pakistan lost the semi-final of T20 World cup against Australia on Thursday night. Hasan Ali had dropped Wade off a Shaheen delivery after which he hit three sixes and helped Australia to win the match.

In an interview to a news organization, Australian batsman Wade had also said that he did not think that it was only the dropping of his catch by Hasan Ali that led his team to victory. He believed that it was his feeling before that when they needed 12 to 14 runs.

The teammates, political leaders and the public stood by Hasan Ali and acknowledged his performances in the past that materialized victory for Pakistan.