Hasan, Faheem power Quetta Gladiators to 201-9 in PSL X Final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A blistering knock Hasan Nawaz and a cameo by Faheem Ashraf powered Quetta Gladiators to a commanding total of 201-9 in 20 overs against Lahore Qalandars in the final of the PSL X at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Sunday night.

In a wonderful display of power-hitting by the hitman Hasan Nawaz 76 (43), Quetta innings never lost the way despite early jolts when Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Mirza drew the first blood and restricted Quetta to 21-2 in the fourth over. However, Finn Allen and Hasan Nawaz took their team to 58 runs before Allen fell in the seventh over. Rillee Rossouw played a quick knock of 22 off 11 balls before Sikandar Raza, who flew from England 10 minutes before the toss to play the final, got the better of him when he was superbly caught by Afridi in the covers.

Hasan Nawaz, whose innings included eight boundaries and four 6s, anchored the innings but he scored freely. He, in partnership with Avishka Fernando, put on 67 runs partnership off 39 balls. Both the batters were harsh towards the spinners and played freely against Sikandar and Rishad Hussain. Hasan Nawaz played a master-class as he led the assault against the Qalandars bowling line-up.

The fortunes ebbed and flowed during the course of the match. Lahore snatched the advantage in the first part of the innings, Lahore Qalandars drew the first blood as they claimed two wickets in first three overs, and the latter part, when Afridi and Haris bagged four wickets in nine balls, but it was Hasan Nawaz in the early part and Faheem Ashraf towards the close who put Quetta ahead.

Quetta Gladiators were well placed to score a big total by the seventeenth over but the fall of back-to-back wickets of Dinesh Chandimal 22 (12) and Hasan Nawaz 75 (45) in Shaheen’s last over with a brace from Haris Rauf dented the Quetta’s chances to score big before Faheem Ashraf arrested the advantage as he plundered 23 runs off Salman Mirza’s last over of the match. Faheem hit three 6s and a four.

Shaheen Afridi bowled inspired bowling spells as he claimed three wickets for 24 runs. He bagged two important wickets of Chandimal and Hasan Nawaz in his last and seventeenth over of the innings. Haris Rauf and Salman Mirza picked a brace as they conceded 41 and 51 runs respectively of their quota of four overs. Sikandar Raza and Rishad Hussain bagged one wicket each for 43 and 42 runs.

Lahore Qalandars had to add Muhammad Akhlaq as concussion substitute for Asif Ali who had a head-on collision with Muhammad Naeem while fielding at mid-wicket in the 12th over of the Quetta innings and had to leave the field.

Lahore Qalandars will have to play out their skins to overhaul the big total and win the third trophy in four years.

