Hasan Khel Sub Division Sports Gala concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sports Gala organized at the Hassan Khel Sub-Division under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Tribal Districts and Sports Office Sub-Division Peshawar concludes here on Wednesday.

In the event, players from across Sub-Division Hasan Khel participated in 15 different games including Cricket, Volleyball, Athletics, Football, Tug of War besides some traditional games comprising Golee Danda, Chindro and Bilori. The Poetic gathering, Naat and Qirat Competition were also part of the Games.

The participants were so excited and they took part enthusiastically. The closing ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by national anthem, Khattak dance, local dance and national song.

On the occasion, Sports Manager Sajid Khan Afridi while talking to media lauded the support extended by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Director Sports merged tribal districts Muhammad Nawaz Khan and KP Sports Director General Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

According to the results, the final of the volleyball was won by Ashu Khel 3-1, the score was 25-20, 23-21, 19-25 and 25-22. In the cricket final Ashu Khel won the match by 18 runs. Ashu Khel scored 118 runs and restricted Hassan Khel to 100 runs, basketball Trophy Jana Corr made it 25-16 by winning the final, as well as football final Ashu Khel secured 2-1 victory.

In the 100m Hasan Khel, 200m Ashokhel won the title. Ashu Khel won first place in the competition, in 400m Jinnakor, Ludo in cultural sports, Golee Danda, Chandro won by Ashu Khel. A total of 1500 players took part in the event.