UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hasan, Nauman,Shaheen Attain Career-bests In ICC Test Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:08 PM

Hasan, Nauman,Shaheen attain career-bests in ICC Test Rankings

Pakistan bowlers Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi have all achieved career-best positions in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after becoming the first trio from their country to grab five-wicket hauls in the same match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan bowlers Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi have all achieved career-best positions in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after becoming the first trio from their country to grab five-wicket hauls in the same match.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali (5-27 in the first innings), left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (5-52 in the second innings) and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (5-86 in the second innings) played important roles as Pakistan won the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare by an innings and 147 runs to complete a 2-0 series win.

Hasan has moved up six places to 14th position, Shaheen is up nine places to 22nd and Nauman has gone from 54th to 46th position after registering only the sixth instance of three bowlers from one side finishing with five-wicket hauls in the same Test.

It was the first such instance in 28 years, the last one being when Australia's Paul Reiffel, Shane Warne and Tim May achieved the feat against England at Edgbaston in 1993.

Meanwhile, opener Abid Ali's player of the match performance of 215 not out has helped him advance 38 places to 40th among batsmen while Azhar Ali has gained four slots to reach 16th position after scoring 126. Nauman has also gained in this list, his quick 97 lifting him 35 places to 116th spot.

For Zimbabwe, Regis Chakabva has gained 16 slots to reach 81st place after scores of 33 and 80 while Luke Jongwe has entered the rankings in 133rd position. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani's haul of three for 82 sees him advance four places to 51st. Tendai Chisoro is up 11 slots to 110th position.

Related Topics

Pakistan ICC Australia Same Harare Zimbabwe Azhar Ali Tendai Chisoro Hasan Ali Paul Reiffel Abid Ali May National University Afridi All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister seeks report about death of man due ..

7 minutes ago

CM directs cleanliness of nullahs before Monsoon

7 minutes ago

Seven more vaccination centres set up in Hafizabad ..

7 minutes ago

Council of Europe's Rights Commissioner Urges Gree ..

7 minutes ago

Germany eases quarantine rules with eye on summer ..

4 minutes ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.