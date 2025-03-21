(@Abdulla99267510)

Hasan Nawaz scored 105 off 45 balls and remained unbeaten. He proved himself as a run-chaser and emerged as a light for the cricket fans after the national team badly disappointed them by poor performance in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News Hasan Nawaz, the opening batsman in Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand, has stunned the cricket fans by making fastest century at Auckland ground and helping Pakistan win a decisive match.

Hasan Nawaz hit boundaries by 10 fours and seven sixes. Mohammad Haris scored 41 off 20 balls and both the openers gave a good start to Pakistan to chase the huge target of 205 runs. Haris, however, returned to the pavilion. Captain Salman Agha joined Hasan Nawaz and they both then successfully chased down the target. Salman Agha scored 51 off 34 balls and remained not out.

Earlier, Mark Chapman scored 94 runs off 44 balls and he was also going fast but could not complete his century, and his overall score could not benefit the host.

Pakistan had earlier lost two matches and today’s match was quite decisive for the series. The victory in this match was inevitable for Pakistan and Hasan Nawaz helped to it.

Many fans are lauding Hasan Nawaz over his amazing performance, confidence and standing on the pitch to lead Pakistan successfully chase the target.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears