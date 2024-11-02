Hasan Nawaz, Nusratullah heroics win the day for Islamabad in QeA trophy

A maiden first-class century by Hasan Nawaz and a second five-wicket haul in an as many matches by fast bowler Nusratullah handed Islamabad an innings and 107 runs victory over Larkana on the second day of the second round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Cricket Ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A maiden first-class century by Hasan Nawaz and a second five-wicket haul in an as many matches by fast bowler Nusratullah handed Islamabad an innings and 107 runs victory over Larkana on the second day of the second round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond cricket Ground.

Hasan Nawaz, starting at the overnight score of 75 in Islamabad’s 186 for four while replying to Larkana’s 140, was dismissed for 169 that lifted his side to 343. With 203 runs first innings lead in the bag, Nusratullah returned figures of 8-1-33-5 and Shayan Sheikh bagged three wickets for one run to dismiss Larkana for 96 in 20.5 overs.

This was Islamabad’s second successive victory, courtesy a 251-ball knock by Hasan, whose innings was laced with 21 fours and a six. This was Hasan’s eight first-class match, while Nusratullah also had an impressive match after claiming a five-fer on his debut last week.

The other eight matches were also heading for exciting finishes.

In Sheikhupura, Muhammad Sarwar Afridi scored an unbeaten 138 and Mohammad Usman scored 100 to help FATA post 448 all-out against Dera Murad Jamali, who were bowled out for 170 on Friday, while Rawalpindi were on top of AJK in Rawalpindi with the latter still trailing by 201 runs and five wickets remaining. In reply to AJK’s 82, Rawalpindi posted 375 that revolved around Umar Amin’s 96 and Shadab Khan’s 84. In AJK’s second innings, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Faizan equally shared four wickets between them to leave the visitors tottering at 92 for five.

Elsewhere, fast bowler Niaz Khan returned figures of 23.5-3-97-6 helped Peshawar secure a slender 22-run first innings lead. While replying to Peshawar’s 301, Bahawalpur were bowled out for 279. Peshawar, in their second innings were 57 for two to lead by 79 runs. At Islamabad’s Marghzar Cricket Ground, Hyderabad’s Mohammad Suleman scored 90 to help his side take a 73-run first innings lead against Lahore Whites, who were 162 for five when stumps were drawn on Saturday.

At the National Ground in Islamabad, Abbottabad were in control against Faisalabad when they scored 405 in their first innings and then limited their opponents to 189 for nine, while Multan were also on top of Karachi Whites in Charsadda after claiming 90 runs first innings lead – thanks to five for 47 by Mohammad Ismail and four for 36 by Waseem Akram Jnr. When play ended, Multan were 62 for two to lead by 152 runs with eight wickets standing.

Sialkot’s Abdul Rehman scored 113 and Azam Awais contributed 78 to guide their team to 306 for four in reply to Quetta’s 263. In Lahore, Imran Butt of Lahore Blues scored 111 but Karachi’s Tabish Khan took four for 66 to restrict the home side’s first innings lead to only four runs. At the draw of stumps, the visitors were 30 for one to lead Lahore by 26 runs.

Scores in brief (day 2 of 4):

Islamabad beat Larkana by an innings and 107 runs, Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Pool A

Larkana 140 all-out, 42.1 overs (Umar Khalid 38, Sabit Ali 31, Mohammad Nawaz 29; Musa Khan 4-30, Nusratullah 3-48) and 96 all-out, 20.5 overs (Mohammad Nawaz 32; Nusratullah 5-33, Shayan Sheikh 3-1)

Islamabad 343 all-out, 92.3 overs (Hasan Nawaz 169, Faizan Riaz 55, Hammad Siddique 41, Arsal Sheikh 34; Aamir Ali Brohi 3-81, Mohammad Nawaz 2-48, Zahid Mehmood 2-67, Asif Ali Chandio 2-80)

Lahore Whites v Hyderabad, Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Pool A

Lahore Whites 219 all-out, 53.

3 overs (Saad Nasim 86, Shahbaz Javed 29, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 29, Imran Dogar 26, Ali Zaryab 20; Bilawal Bhatti 4-61, Mustafa Nasir 2-35, Kashif Bhatti 2-37, Asim Jutt 2-56) and 162-5, 50 overs (Attyab Ahmed 46 not out, Saad Naseem 40, Imran Dogar 31, Ali Zaryab 25; Bilawal Bhatti 3-30)

Hyderabad 292 all-out, 59.3 overs (Mohammad Suleman 90, Kashif Bhatti 59, Muhammad Sadam 39, Rizwan Mehmood 30, Gohar Ali 20; Ahmed Bashir 4-65, Mohammad Salman 3-73, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 2-64)

Faisalabad v Abbottabad, National Ground, Islamabad, Pool A

Abbottabad 405 all-out, 100.2 overs (Khalid Usman 139 not out, Ahmed Khan 65, Mohammad Adil 62, Shujah Zaheer 56, Yasir Shah 26; Mohammad Faizan 3-68, Khurram Shahzad 3-98, Shehzad Gul 2-100)

Faisalabad 189-9, 59.2 overs (Ahmed Safi Abdullah 43 not out, Muhammad Awais Zafar 33, Mohammad Saleem 28, Ali Shan 26; Mohammad Adil 4-58, Ahmed Khan 2-20)

AJK v Rawalpindi, Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pool B

AJK 82 all-out, 33.1 overs (Abdul Rehman Muzammil 32; Mohammad Awais Anwar 5-29, Shadab Khan 2-4, Kashif Ali 2-31) and 92-5, 29 overs (Hasan Raza 33; Shadab Khan 2-3, Mohammad Faizan 2-21)

Rawalpindi 375 all-out, 88.5 overs (Umar Amin 96, Shadab Khan 84, Taimur Khan 65, Aqib Shah 57; Taj Wali 4-52, Salman Irshad 3-88, Faizan Saleem 2-69)

Peshawar v Bahawalpur, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, Pool B

Peshawar 301 all-out, 58.3 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 96, Waqar Ahmed 63, Muhammad Haris 34; Mehran Sanwal 4-106, Muhammad Imran 3-66, Ali Shabbir 2-48) and 57-2, 10.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 30 not out, Israrullah 22; Gulfam Aziz 2-21)

Bahawalpur 279 all-out, 86.5 overs (Muhammad Faizan Zafar 83, Muhammad Ammar 44, Ali Hamza Wasim 37, Ali Umar 35, Muhammad Imran 30, Abid Ali 26; Niaz Khan 6-97, Muhammad Amir Khan 2-48, Moazzam Umar 2-57)

Multan v Karachi Whites, Ashfaq Cricket Ground, Sirdheri, Charsadda, Pool B

Multan 260 all-out, 78 overs (Uzair Mumtaz 115 not out, Sharoon Siraj 71, Imam-ul-Haq 31, Waqar Hussain 28; Mohammad Asghar 5-82, Ashiq Ali 2-39) and 62-2, 27.3 overs (Uzair Mumtaz 26 not out)

Karachi Whites 170 all-out, 55 overs (Jahanzaib Sultan 72, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori 42; Mohammad Ismail 5-47, Waseem Akram Jnr 4-36)

Quetta v Sialkot, Multan Cricket Stadium, Pool C

Quetta 263 all-out, 75.3 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 85, Shahbaz Khan 55, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 34, Hazrat Wali 31; Salman Aslam 3-66, Amad Butt 3-82, Usama Mir 2-62)

Sialkot 306-4, 94 overs (Abdul Rehman 113, Azan Awais 78, Mohsin Riaz 42, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti 31 not out, Mohammad Huraira 26; Naqeebullah 2-72)

Lahore Blues v Karachi Blues, Saeed sports City, Bedian, Lahore, Pool C

Karachi Blues 220 all-out, 74.1 overs (Muhammad Taha 123, Fawad Alam 42, Abdullah Fazal 20; Nisar Ahmed 3-29, Hunain Shah 3-42, Muhammad Rizwan 3-56) and 30-1, 11 overs

Lahore Blues 224 all-out, 76.1 overs (Imran Butt 111, Junaid Ali 43; Tabish Khan 4-66, Fahad Amin 2-44, Aarish Ali Khan 2-56)

DM Jamali v FATA, Rana Naveed ul Hasan Cricket academy, Sheikhupura, Pool C

DM Jamali 170 all-out, 52.1 overs (Dawood Khan 52, Aqib Junaid 32; Shahid Aziz 7-24, Sameen Gul 2-74)

FATA 448 all-out, 103.2 overs (Muhammad Sarwar Afridi 138 not out, Muhammad Usman 100, Sirajuddin 49, Abdul Aziz 43, Samiullah Jnr 39, Salman Khan Jnr 35; Abu Huraira 4-132, Nasir Khan 2-85, Irfanullah Shah 2-92, Muhammad Shahid 2-98).