UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hasan, Shaheen Skittle Zimbabwe For 176 In First Test

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:26 PM

Hasan, Shaheen skittle Zimbabwe for 176 in first Test

Pakistan pace pair Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi shared eight wickets between them to dismiss Zimbabwe for 176 on the opening day of the first Test in Harare on Thursday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan pace pair Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi shared eight wickets between them to dismiss Zimbabwe for 176 on the opening day of the first Test in Harare on Thursday.

Hasan rocked the top order with figures of 4-53 while Afridi polished off the tail with 4-43 as the home batsmen struggled to cope with the pace generated on a slow pitch at Harare sports Club.

Debutant Roy Kaia stood firm in the post-lunch session, top-scoring with 48 before falling leg-before to Hasan while Donald Tiripano chipped in with 28 and Milton Shumba, also playing in his first Test, scored 27.

Zimbabwe, who won the toss and opted to bat, seemingly recovered when Shumba and Kaia lifted them from a precarious 30-4 with a stand of 59 but an unfortunate run out of Shunba put an end to the fight.

Afridi reached 50 Test wickets by dismissing Tendai Chisoro before taking the last two wickets to wrap up the innings.

Zimbabwe were hit hard on the eve of the match when regular skipper Sean Williams was ruled out with a hand injury leaving the captaincy to Brendon Taylor.

Another experienced batsman Craig Ervin also failed to recover from a calf injury.

In the first session Hasan struck twice to give Pakistan an excellent start.

Opener Kevin Kasuza played on to a Hasan delivery in the second over of the match while Afridi had Prince Masvaure caught by Imran Butt at second slip for 11.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali came into the attack early and bowled Tarisai Musakanda through the gate for 11.

Taylor flashed rashly at a wide ball from Hasan outside off stump and a thick edge flew to Faheem Ashraf who swallowed up the chance.

Pakistan handed a Test debut to off-spinner Sajid Khan while Zimbabwe included Shumba, Kaia and Richard Ngarava for their first Tests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Craig Harare Zimbabwe Roy Kaia Tendai Chisoro Imran Butt Hasan Ali Tarisai Musakanda Harare Sports Club Afridi From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

16 minutes ago

Smuggler held with narcotics, non-custom-paid item ..

19 seconds ago

Qadri chaired consultative meeting of Shia Ulema

21 seconds ago

Speaker PA meets CM Buzdar

23 seconds ago

White House Says US Troops Started Withdrawing Fro ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.