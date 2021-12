Hasan Tariq National Ranking tennis tournament enters QF stage

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan tennis champion Aqeel Khan grabbed two back to back wins in the ongoing 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tournament here on Wednesday.

In the event being conducted here at Lahore Gymkhana, Aqeel first won his men's singles match to move into the quarterfinals and later pairing up with Pakistan top tennis star Aisamul Haq Qureshi, Aqeel got his second win of the day in men's doubles event.

In all 24 matches were played and it were the pre-quarter finals round of the all the categories.

In the boys under-18 1st Round, Abdullah Adnan beat Husnain Ali 6-0, 5-0(Rtd), Hamid Israr beat Ismail Ahmad 6-2, 6-2, Hassam Khan beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-2, 7-5, Bilal Asim beat Abdul Hanan Khan 7-5, 7-5, In Boys U-18 pre Quarter Finals, Hasheesh Kumar beat Yahya Ahtesham 6-4, 6-2, Baqir Ali beat Hassan Ali 6-2, 6-2, Semi Zeb Khan beat Ghazi Ahmad 6-1, 6-1.

In Mens Singles PreQuarters, Heera Ashiq beat Imran Bhatti 6-2, 6-3, Yousaf Khalil beat Semi Zeb Khan 6-1, 6-3, Muzamil Murtaza beat M.ijaz Khan 7-6, 6-1, Mudassar Murtaza beat Barkat Ullah 6-0, 6-2, Shehzad Khan beat parbhat Kumar 6-2, 6-0, Muhammad Abid beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-1, 6-1, Muhammad Shoaib beat Ahmad Chaudhry 7-5, 6-1 and Aqeel Khan beat Ahmad Babar 6-2, 6-4.

In Men's Doubles Pre- Quarters, Aisam ul Haq & Aqeel Khan beat Ahmad Kamil & Hamid Israr 6-1, 6-0, Barkat Ullah & Muhammad Shoaib beat Shakir Ullah & Ibrahim Omer Khan 6-3, 6-4, Ahmad Asjad & Ahmad Nael beat Israr Gul & Hassan Riaz 6-4, 6-3, JamilAkhtar & Kashif Rehmat beat Hasheesh Kumar & Faizan Fayyaz Khan 6-3, 7-5 andYousaf Khalil & Heera Ashiq beat Nasir Sherazi & Sheheryar Salamat 6-3, 6-2.