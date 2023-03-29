Hasan to join Warwickshire for upcoming season

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali would be joining the county club Warwickshire on April 1 for the upcoming season 2023.

The news was revealed by Warwickshire cricket County Club on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Warwickshire CCC worte, "Want some good news? Hasan Ali arrives on Saturday!." Meanwhile, Hassan on his Twitter handle wrote, "Excitement on top #youbears." He said, "I will play in both the T20 Blast and the County Championship until the end of July."It is pertinent to mention here that Hasan turned up for Lancashire for the first six matches of the 2022 LV Insurance County Championship.