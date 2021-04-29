UrduPoint.com
Hasan's Double Leaves Zimbabwe Struggling In First Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:43 PM

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali struck twice in the morning session as Zimbabwe were left reeling on 59-4 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test in Harare on Thursday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali struck twice in the morning session as Zimbabwe were left reeling on 59-4 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test in Harare on Thursday.

Hasan dismissed Kevin Kasuza for nought off his fifth ball of the match and then had Zimbabwe's most experienced batsman Brendon Taylor caught at third slip for five to give Pakistan a head start.

Prince Mausvare also fell to a catch in the slips while Tarisai Musakanda had his stumps rearranged as Zimbabwe slipped to 30-4.

Debutants Milton Shumba (13) and Roy Kaia (16) steadied the ship but it was hardly the morning that Zimbabwe's stand-in skipper Taylor would have wanted after winning the toss and opting to bat on a flat looking Harare sports Club stadium pitch.

Zimbabwe were hit hard on the eve of the match when regular skipper Sean Williams was ruled out with a hand injury while another experienced batsman Craig Ervin also failed to recover from a calf injury.

Opener Kasuza played on to a Hasan delivery in the second over of the match while Hasan's new ball partner Shaheen Shah Afridi then had Masvaure caught by Imran Butt at second slip for 11.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali came into the attack early and bowled Musakanda through the gate for 11.

Taylor flashed rashly at a wide ball from Hasan outside off stump and a thick edge flew to Faheem Ashraf who swallowed up the chance.

Pakistan handed a Test debut to off-spinner Sajid Khan while Zimbabwe included Shumba, Kaia and Richard Ngarava for their first Tests.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 59-4 (Roy Kaia 16; Hasan Ali 2-23)

