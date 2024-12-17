Hasan’s half-century helps Nurpur Lions upstage ABL Stallions

Hard-hitting opener Hasan Nawaz smashed a fiery half century while Khushdil Shah produced an all-round show as Nurpur Lions beat ABL Stallions by three wickets in the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Hard-hitting opener Hasan Nawaz smashed a fiery half century while Khushdil Shah produced an all-round show as Nurpur Lions beat ABL Stallions by three wickets in the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Hasan has been impressing most of the cricket experts with his clean hitting and that was on show as he led the chase for Nurpur Lions. The winners overhauled the 169-run target for the loss of seven wickets with an over to spare.

ABL Stallions were all out off the final delivery for 168.

Despite the defeat the ABL Stallions were still top of the five-team table with eight points in six games, winning four and losing two games. Nurpur Lions are now third on the table, behind UMT Markhors (second) with six points. They have won three and lost three matches.

Lake City Panthers also have six points but are fourth with an inferior net run-rate to Lions. Engro Dolphins have yet to open their account after losing all their five matches.

Hasan launched an attack right from the word go and despite losing his opening partner, Imam-ul-Haq for four in the second over, he did not relent. He added 41 for the second wicket with Shahzaib Khan (six). Another 43 were added between Hasan and Mohammad Taha (21 off 18 balls with two sixes).

ABL Stallions mentor Shoaib Malik then derailed the chase with wickets of Hasan in the 15th over, leaving 47 to defend in the last five overs.

Shoaib also accounted for Khushdil Shah for 10, but Rohail Nazir kept his cool with an innings of 26 not out off 12 balls spiced with three fours and a six to seal the win.

Earlier, sent into bat, Hussain Talat once again came to his team’s rescue as he hit a 29-ball 43 with the help of five boundaries and a six. He added 42 for the fifth wicket with Shoaib who made a 16-ball 22 with a boundary and a six.

The two were given a good platform by Maaz Sadaqat, who made 34 off 27 balls with three fours and a six.

Maaz and young Shamyl Hussain put on a brisk 46 run opening stand by just 5.2 overs. Shamyl’s run-a-ball 18 had one six. Ubaid Shah gave a final flurry to the innings, smashing two sixes and a four in his six-ball 17.

ABL Stallions lost three wickets in the last over, including two run outs. Fast bowler Musa Khan was the best of the bowlers with 3-32. Khushdil Shah took 2-30 while Shahid Aziz finished with 2-35.

Scores in brief:

Nurpur Lions beat ABL Stallions by three wickets.

ABL Stallions 168 all out in 20 overs (Hussain Talat 43, Maaz Sadaqat 34, Shoaib Malik 22, Shamyl Hussain 18; Musa Khan 3-32, Khushdil Shah 2-30, Shahid Aziz 2-35)

Nurpur Lions 169-7 in 19 overs (Hasan Nawaz 74, Rohail Nazir 26 not out, Mohammad Taha 21; Maaz Sadaqat 2-16, Shoaib Malik 2-26)

Player of the match – Hasan Nawaz (Nurpur Lions)