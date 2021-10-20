UrduPoint.com

Hasaranga, Nissanka Lift Sri Lanka To 171-7 Against Ireland

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:02 PM

Hasaranga, Nissanka lift Sri Lanka to 171-7 against Ireland

Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka hit half-centuries to help Sri Lanka post 171-7 after early setbacks against Ireland in the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka hit half-centuries to help Sri Lanka post 171-7 after early setbacks against Ireland in the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Invited to bat in the first-round match, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 8-3 in the second over when Hasaranga (71) and Nissanka (61) put on key stand of 123 in Abu Dhabi.

Paul Stirling claimed the wicket of Kusal Perera for nought on the second ball of the innings and soon Joshua Little took two in two to send back Dinesh Chandimal and Avishka Fernando.

Hasaranga, an allrounder who bowls leg-spin, took the attack to the opposition with four straight boundaries off spinner Simi Singh to lay the foundation for Sri Lanka's challenging total.

He raised his maiden T20 international fifty in 38 balls and kept up the charge to punish the Ireland bowlers, including a towering six before falling to Mark Adair.

Nissanka was equally efficient and also recorded his first fifty in the shortest international format as he hit six fours and one six in his 47-ball knock.

Little returned impressive figures of 4-23 -- his T20 best -- including Nissanka's scalp from his four overs of left-arm pace.

Adair claimed his 50th T20I wicket before Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka finished the innings with a six and a four in his unbeaten 21 off 11 balls.

Both teams are undefeated after winning their opening games in group A and a victory here will brighten their chances of progressing to the Super 12 stage which starts on Saturday.

Related Topics

Attack T20 World Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi Ireland Dasun Shanaka Avishka Fernando Post From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Instagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Pl ..

Instagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Platform - Outage Tracker

25 seconds ago
 Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC coope ..

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC cooperation to enhance performance ..

33 minutes ago
 Attacks kill 27 in Syria capital, rebel stronghold ..

Attacks kill 27 in Syria capital, rebel stronghold

28 seconds ago
 RPO holds 'Khuli Katchery' to ensure speedy justic ..

RPO holds 'Khuli Katchery' to ensure speedy justice to people

33 seconds ago
 Construction work on IJP road likely to start soon ..

Construction work on IJP road likely to start soon

4 minutes ago
 AC seeks NAB comments on co-accused acquittal plea ..

AC seeks NAB comments on co-accused acquittal plea in BISP reference

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.