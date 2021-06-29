UrduPoint.com
Haseeb, Iqra Win In Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Table Tennis Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Haseeb, Iqra win in Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Table Tennis title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Haseeb Khawaja and Iqra Rehman got the titles of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Boys and Girls Table Tennis Championship after recording victories against their respective rivals in the final played here at Lala Rafique Arena on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood was the chief guest on this occasion. He said accompanied by Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah, Organizing Secretary Kifayatullah, Admin Officer Syed Jaffer Shah, Senior Vice President Peshawar Press Club Nadir Khawaja, Admin Officer Peshawar, District Office Irshad Khan and other important personalities were present.

In the Men's singles final, Haseeb Khawaja after an interesting contest not only defeated Pearl of Asia Ummam Khawaja but also won the grand title. Anis Khan managed to get the third position.

Women's Singles final, old gun Iqra Rehman defeated Halima Rehman. Third position was won by Aalishaba Haleem.

In the women's doubles event, Iqra Rehman and Haleema Rehman was first, Huraia and Haleema was second and Malala and Alisba got third position respectively. In the doubles final, Haseeb and Shayan Farooq defeated Owais and Sharjeel. In the women's doubles title, Iqra and Halima lost to Zainab and Kainat in the final.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood gave away trophies, certificates and cash prizes to the position holders. He said that he was very happy to see a large number of players as sports activities were closed for a long time due to Corona. However, we should still be careful and ensure implementation of government SOPs, he said, adding, that the athletes worked hard to win the title not only in Pakistan but also in the Olympic Games.

