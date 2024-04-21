Haseebullah Replaces Azam Khan In T20I Squad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 21, 2024 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The national selection committee has announced wicketkeeper/batter Haseebullah as the replacement player for Azam Khan, who was sidelined from the T20I series against New Zealand due to a tear in his right calf muscle.
Haseebullah will join the Pakistan side after tonight’s third T20I and will be available for selection in the remaining two T20Is scheduled to be played in Lahore on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, a Pakistan cricket board spokesman said.
The 21-year-old Haseebullah made his sole T20I appearance against New Zealand earlier this year.
