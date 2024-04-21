Open Menu

Haseebullah Replaces Azam Khan In T20I Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 21, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Haseebullah replaces Azam Khan in T20I squad

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The national selection committee has announced wicketkeeper/batter Haseebullah as the replacement player for Azam Khan, who was sidelined from the T20I series against New Zealand due to a tear in his right calf muscle.

Haseebullah will join the Pakistan side after tonight’s third T20I and will be available for selection in the remaining two T20Is scheduled to be played in Lahore on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, a Pakistan cricket board spokesman said.

The 21-year-old Haseebullah made his sole T20I appearance against New Zealand earlier this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

40 minutes ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

2 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

2 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

12 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

21 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

21 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

21 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

21 hours ago
 ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

21 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports