ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Hasham Hadi Khan was dominating in the Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championship at New Delhi, India on Sunday.

The Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championship completes an action packed second day with 11 games played on an extended day's play, said a press release.

The championship being played in New Delhi, India features 60 players from ten Asian countries including 11 from Pakistan.

At the close of day two, Hasham Hadi Khan of Pakistan was on top with 14 wins from his 18 games and a spread of 1420.

Madhav Kamath of India was currently 2nd with 13 wins and a spread of 1778 while Adheesha Dissanayake of Sri Lanka is 3rd with 13 wins and a spread of 1513.

Pakistan's Affan Salman was currently 5th with 12 wins and the reigning world youth champion Ali Salman is 7th with 12 wins.

Earlier in the day, Monis Khan of Pakistan notched up the highest individual score of the championship with a whopping 760 against Ahmad Aqmarul of Malaysia.

Pakistan remains the No. 1 team in the championship so far. A total of six more games would be played on the third and final day to decide the name of the Asian Champion.