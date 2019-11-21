UrduPoint.com
Hashim Amla Looking Forward To Play PSL In Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:01 PM

The former South African batsman Hashim Amla has said that playing in Pakistan will be a great honor for me

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The former South African batsman Hashim Amla has said that playing in Pakistan will be a great honor for me.

The Pakistan Super League's fifth season is all set to be played in 2020 and fans and observers are eagerly awaiting to see which players are selected by the six franchises at the conclusion of the player draft in early December.

For Hashim Amla, selection for a PSL franchise could well be an important milestone that he has not been able to achieve until now as he explained, "If the opportunity arises, I am really looking forward to taking part in the PSL and am really excited about that prospect. During my time as a South Africa player, I did not get the opportunity to play for a PSL side due to my international commitments but now to get a chance to play in this tournament will be great.

"Amla said,"Playing in Pakistan will be a great honour for me as I have been there a few times in the past. My first visit was in 2007 when I toured the country with the South African team and then I was part of the World XI tour of Pakistan which happened about two years ago," CricTraker reported.

"I really enjoyed all those occasions and obviously Pakistanis went out of their way to welcome us there. What became clear to me each time I have visited Pakistan is how much Pakistanis love their cricket and it also shows us how much cricket means to them, and why they want Test cricket to come back to their country. This is also why I will be hoping that I get another chance to play in front of Pakistani crowds, if I am selected for one of the PSL sides," he added.

