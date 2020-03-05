Hashim Amla, Sammy meet with Madrassa students, play cricket

The two prominent stars cricketers Hashim Amla and Darren Sammy Thursday met with Madrassa students, played match and exchanged coaching tips with them

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):The two prominent stars cricketers Hashim Amla and Darren Sammy Thursday met with Madrassa students, played match and exchanged coaching tips with them.

The Madrassa students, who participated in the Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League held in Peshawar and Quetta, have a full-day fun with both Hashim Amla and Sammy at Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad.

Meeting with students of Madrassa and their colleagues from Peshawar Zalmai Mentor Hashim Amla and Darren Sammy under the Zalmay Foundation enjoyed the day with so many memories.

Both Sammy and Amla played cricket with seminary students. The students also asked Hashim Amla questions about cricket in a pleasant atmosphere. Under the Zalmai Foundation, students from the Zalmai Madrassa Cricket League and students from various seminaries were also there and met with great South African batsmen and Zalmai Mentor Hashim Amla and Captain Darren Sammy.

Madrassa students discussed cricket and other matters with Hashim Amla, in which he expressed deep interest while playing with Madrassa students. Amla and Sammy said they were pleased that the Zalmay Foundation successfully held the Zalmai Madrassa League twice wherein students of Madrassa enthusiastically participate.

Amla took special interest in seminary students to know their daily routine and also gave tips on cricket.

In his message, Javed Afridi, Chairman of Zalmai Peshawar, said that the successful holding of Zalmai Madrasa League in Peshawar and then Balochistan has sent a positive message all over the world. Legends like Hashim Amla and Darren Sammy met with seminary students and the session certainly encouraged all students of the seminary to go to sports with education.

Sammy scored 1,323 runs in Test and 1,891 runs in One Day International with an batting average of 21.68 in Test and 24.94 in ODI by hitting one century and five 50s in the Test and nine 50s with a top score of 106 runs in Test and 89 in ODI.

Sammy has played a major role in the return of top-flight cricket to Pakistan, and the country has decided to express its gratitude in style, by extending an honorary citizenship to the former West Indies captain.

St Lucian Sammy, 36, has been Zalmi's premier marquee player from the beginning of the PSL.

Ahead of the second edition, Shahid Afridi, who led the team in the first season, stepped down and handed the reins to Sammy, and he has led them since - they won the title in 2017 and were the losing finalists in 2018 and 2019.

More than that, though, it's Sammy's support to the Pakistan cause that has endeared him to people in the country. He was the first to agree to tour Pakistan when the PCB wanted to bring the PSL final to the country.

Darren Julius Garvey Sammy, OBE (born 20 Dec 1983) is a Saint Lucian cricketer who played international cricket for the Windies. He is a two time T20 WC winning captain. On making his ODI debut against BD in 2004, Sammy became the first person from the island of St Lucia to play international cricket.

Three years later he made his Test debut against England, taking 7/66 which were the best bowling figures for a West Indian in his first Test since Alf Valentine in 1950. Sammy was appointed WI captain in October 2010. He scored his maiden Test century in May 2012 during a match against England.

Sammy is the only captain to have won World T20 twice. He captained West Indies to the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 victory against Sri Lanka, West Indies' first major trophy for 8 years (having won the ICC Champions trophy against England in 2004). Sammy again captained West Indies to victory in the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 against England. Sammy now plays in the Pakistan Super league as the captain of Peshawar Zalmi.

Amla currently holds the record for being the fastest ever to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs. He also became the fastest cricketer to reach 10 ODI centuries. Amla is an occasional off break bowler and was South Africa's Test captain from June 2014 to January 2016. Hashim Mohammed Amla is a former South African international cricketer who played for South Africa in all three formats of the game. He is regarded as one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time. Amla, born on March 31, 1983, Durban, South Africa ODI debut on Mar 8, 2008 against Bangladesh and played his last ODI against SL on June 28, 2019 while he had his Test on Nov 28, 2004 against India and did his T20 debut on Jan 13, 2009 against Australia.