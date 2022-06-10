UrduPoint.com

Hasnain Top Pick In Men's Hundred Overseas Wildcard Draft.

Published June 10, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is the top pick in the men's Hundred overseas wildcard draft, www.bbc.com, reported.

Hasnain, who is clear to bowl again following a suspension earlier this year, will play for Oval Invincibles in this summer's competition.

Birmingham Phoenix have re-signed South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir, while Afghanistan's 17-year-old Noor Ahmad joins Welsh Fire.

Nicola Carey was first pick in the women's draft and joins Welsh Fire.

Carey's fellow Australian Ellyse Villani was selected by Trent Rockets while Heather Graham will move to Northern Superchargers.

New Zealand fast bowler Lea Tahuhu will play for Manchester Originals, Jess Kerr will line up for London Spirit and India all-rounder Deepti Sharma makes the switch to Birmingham Phoenix.

Molly Strano has signed for Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles chose Suzie Bates.

In the men's draft, Namibia all-rounder David Wiese was the second pick and will join Northern Superchargers.

Australians Ben McDermott (London Spirit), Ashton Turner (Manchester Originals) and Daniel Sams (Trent Rockets) were also selected.

Defending champions Southern Brave drafted New Zealand's Finn Allen.

Speaking after signing for Oval Invincibles, Hasnain said: "I'm overjoyed. The Hundred looked like great fun last year and I can't wait to get involved.

"The opportunity to play alongside stars like Sunil Narine, Jason Roy and the Curran brothers is hugely exciting."The men's Hundred begins on 3 August, with the women's competition starting on 11 August.

