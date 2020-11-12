UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hassain, Huraira, Zaheer Victorious In Climbing C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Hassain, Huraira, Zaheer victorious in Climbing C'ships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Hassain Faiz, Abu Huraira and Zaheer Ahmed earned victories in the National Sport and Rock Climbing Championships 2020 which was organized by Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) here.

In the Rock Climbing Competition (Speed) Junior category, Hassain stood 1st while Hanzalla Hussain Zafar and Abdul Bari secured 2nd and 3rd positions.

Abu Hurraira 1st, Umar Bilal Zafar 2nd and Abu Zar 3rd were winners in Youth Category whereas Ms. Aman-e-Jannat was given special award.

In Sport Climbing (Speed) open category, Zaheer Ahmed stood 1st, Sajid Aslam 2nd and Mushahid Shah 3rd.

The Championships which concluded on Thursday featured climbers from Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in different discipline and categories.

The climbers observed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated for the safety of participants not only for prevention from any injury but also from COVID-19 pandemic as special guidelines were prepared by health experts.

Earlier, ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri briefed the participants about the terms and conditions of National Climbing Championship 2020 and importance of these healthy activities.

ACP President Abu Zafar Sadiq assured to provide best climbing facilities to the participants despite limited resources. The participants were also briefed about the Clean Green Pakistan Movement and after climbing they cleaned Saidpur Trek of the Margallah Hills.

The organizing team which included Muhammad Akram Awan Treasurer ACP, Zubair Faruqi Secretary Punjab Alpine Association, Abdul Qadir, Member Executive board ACP were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Saidpur Bari Alpine Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2020 From Best Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council signs MOU with Al Tadawi Medi ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council honours football stars Puyol ..

24 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament matches shifted ..

27 minutes ago

Sultanate Marks 50th National Day

29 minutes ago

OPPO will host OPPO INNO DAY 2020 on November 17, ..

32 minutes ago

CBUAE urges Hawala providers to adhere to mandator ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.