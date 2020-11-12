ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Hassain Faiz, Abu Huraira and Zaheer Ahmed earned victories in the National Sport and Rock Climbing Championships 2020 which was organized by Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) here.

In the Rock Climbing Competition (Speed) Junior category, Hassain stood 1st while Hanzalla Hussain Zafar and Abdul Bari secured 2nd and 3rd positions.

Abu Hurraira 1st, Umar Bilal Zafar 2nd and Abu Zar 3rd were winners in Youth Category whereas Ms. Aman-e-Jannat was given special award.

In Sport Climbing (Speed) open category, Zaheer Ahmed stood 1st, Sajid Aslam 2nd and Mushahid Shah 3rd.

The Championships which concluded on Thursday featured climbers from Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in different discipline and categories.

The climbers observed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated for the safety of participants not only for prevention from any injury but also from COVID-19 pandemic as special guidelines were prepared by health experts.

Earlier, ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri briefed the participants about the terms and conditions of National Climbing Championship 2020 and importance of these healthy activities.

ACP President Abu Zafar Sadiq assured to provide best climbing facilities to the participants despite limited resources. The participants were also briefed about the Clean Green Pakistan Movement and after climbing they cleaned Saidpur Trek of the Margallah Hills.

The organizing team which included Muhammad Akram Awan Treasurer ACP, Zubair Faruqi Secretary Punjab Alpine Association, Abdul Qadir, Member Executive board ACP were also present at the occasion.