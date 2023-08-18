Open Menu

Hassan Ali Faces Tournament Exit Due To Finger Injury

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2023 | 06:17 PM

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

Hassan Ali officially confirms the finger injury he sustained in the aforementioned match, which necessitated subsequent surgical intervention.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) Pakistan's prominent fast bowler, Hassan Ali, encountered a significant setback as he had to undergo a surgical procedure due to an unfortunate finger injury.

Ali took to Twitter to communicate the disheartening development to his fan base. He officially confirmed the finger injury he sustained in the aforementioned match, which necessitated subsequent surgical intervention.

Expressing his sentiments, Ali conveyed, “Regretfully, I sustained a finger injury during our recent qualifier and subsequently had to undergo a surgical procedure. It marks a rather ill-fated conclusion to what had been an exceptional tournament for me on a personal level. Nevertheless, I choose to focus on the positive aspects and extend my gratitude to the team management and medical staff for their unwavering support. I extend a heartfelt thank you to all my fans for their steadfast encouragement. At this juncture, I kindly request your prayers for my swift recovery,”.

Participating in the tournament as a key player for Dambulla Aura, Ali's misfortune struck during a pivotal playoff match against the formidable Galle Titans.

This incident abruptly concluded his involvement in the ongoing competition.

In the opening clash of the playoff stage, Dambulla Aura emerged victorious by outplaying the Galle Titans, thereby securing their coveted place in the championship final.

Opting to bat first, the Galle Titans struggled and managed to accumulate a total of 146 runs in the initial innings. Despite grappling with the injury, the 29-year-old exhibited extraordinary prowess and resilience. He executed an exceptional three-over spell, conceding 28 runs while successfully dismissing Tabraiz Shamsi for a duck (0).

As the mantle of chasing the target fell on Dambulla Aura, they navigated the challenge with apparent ease, losing a mere four wickets and clinching victory with a remarkable two balls to spare.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Galle Tabraiz Shamsi National University All

Recent Stories

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

25 minutes ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

1 hour ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

2 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

2 hours ago
Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

4 hours ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports