Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) Pakistan's prominent fast bowler, Hassan Ali, encountered a significant setback as he had to undergo a surgical procedure due to an unfortunate finger injury.

Ali took to Twitter to communicate the disheartening development to his fan base. He officially confirmed the finger injury he sustained in the aforementioned match, which necessitated subsequent surgical intervention.

Expressing his sentiments, Ali conveyed, “Regretfully, I sustained a finger injury during our recent qualifier and subsequently had to undergo a surgical procedure. It marks a rather ill-fated conclusion to what had been an exceptional tournament for me on a personal level. Nevertheless, I choose to focus on the positive aspects and extend my gratitude to the team management and medical staff for their unwavering support. I extend a heartfelt thank you to all my fans for their steadfast encouragement. At this juncture, I kindly request your prayers for my swift recovery,”.

Participating in the tournament as a key player for Dambulla Aura, Ali's misfortune struck during a pivotal playoff match against the formidable Galle Titans.

This incident abruptly concluded his involvement in the ongoing competition.

In the opening clash of the playoff stage, Dambulla Aura emerged victorious by outplaying the Galle Titans, thereby securing their coveted place in the championship final.

Opting to bat first, the Galle Titans struggled and managed to accumulate a total of 146 runs in the initial innings. Despite grappling with the injury, the 29-year-old exhibited extraordinary prowess and resilience. He executed an exceptional three-over spell, conceding 28 runs while successfully dismissing Tabraiz Shamsi for a duck (0).

As the mantle of chasing the target fell on Dambulla Aura, they navigated the challenge with apparent ease, losing a mere four wickets and clinching victory with a remarkable two balls to spare.