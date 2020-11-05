Hassan Ali injured again during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21

(@fidahassanain)

The player who joined Central Punjab after recovery of his previous injury has put his participation in the ongoing QeA Trophy and inclusion in Peshawar Zalmi’s squad for upcoming PSL matches at risk if he remains unfit due to his latest injury.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Right-hand fast bowler Hasan Ali injured again during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeA) 2020-21, the reports said.

He joined Central Punjab team for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He played, took five wickets in two matches of the trophy, now after his latest injury, his participation in the ongoing QeA trophy was doubted.

Previously, he took 15 months for rehabilitation after he fell injured following the last World Cup.

Hasan couldn’t bowl in the second innings of Central Punjab’s fixture against Northern Punjab.

Following his injury, he intended to a local hospital in Karachi for scanning. The results of the medical reports will suggest his qualification for the remaining matches of QeA Trophy.

Hassan Ali was not part of Central Punjab’s squad for the National T20 Cup but made his comeback before QeA Trophy and managed to play only two matches.

According to the reports, his inclusion into Peshawar Zalmi’s squad for Pakistan Super League (PSL) was also at risk if remained unfit. The PSL is scheduled to start again from Nov 14.