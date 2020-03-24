UrduPoint.com
Hassan Ali, Kamran Akmal Ask Masses To Play Role To Defeat Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:53 PM

Hassan Ali, Kamran Akmal ask masses to play role to defeat coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Super League franchise, Peshawar Zalmi's pacer Hassan Ali and wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal have appealed to the masses to play their role to control the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting them to stay inside their homes.

"After [affecting] several countries in the world, coronavirus is now spreading in in our country with each passing day. As a responsible nation, we can defeat it by following safety measures," Hassan Ali said in a video message released by Peshawar Zalmi.

He asked the people to take care of their families.

"[Please] don't go out unnecessarily, wash your hands time and again.

"Let us all join hands to face the coronavirus challenge and wipe out it from our country," he said.

Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal, in a video message, asked the people to take precautionary measures. "We all will have to work together to fight and defeat coronavirus.

"Please keep your environment clean, wash your hands regularly. Avoid going out and shaking hands. Only then we will be able to defeat it," he said.

More Stories From Sports

