UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hassan Ali Opts To Play Remaining Matches Of PSL 6

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:42 PM

Hassan Ali opts to play remaining matches of PSL 6

The player was due to fly back to home for an important family matter but abandoned his decision to play remaining matches of PSL 6 in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2021) Islamabad United’s pacer Hassan Ali will continue to play HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

He made this decision after consultation with his family.

Hassan Ali had to fly to Pakistan on evening of June 13th due to family reasons.

Islamabad United also confirmed the development through a statement. It quoted the player as saying: “I was going through a personal family issue, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife. She has assured me she will take care of it and wants me to concentrate on my cricket and my career. Hats off to such a wonderful partner. She has always stood by me through the hardest times and after consulting with her I have decided to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of PSL 6,”.

It said: “I would like to thank Islamabad United for their support and understanding during this tough period. And would especially thank the fans for their prayers and support, they have given me strength through these tough times,”.

Ali Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United, said; “As with his initial intention Islamabad United will always support any personal decision that one of our family makes. It is fortunate for us that Hassan will be available for us through the rest of the tournament. But more importantly we’re happy that whatever issues there were have been resolved. We wish the very best to Hassan in every aspect of his life,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Pakistan Super League Wife June Islamabad United Family Best Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

12 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Top-Notch INBook X1 Laptop Series

28 minutes ago

World Blood Donor Day observed in Sukkur

18 minutes ago

A 'new day' in Israel after Netanyahu unseated

18 minutes ago

DBA Muzaffargarh launched shuttle service for lawy ..

18 minutes ago

Four held with narcotics in sialkot

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.