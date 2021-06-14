Hassan Ali opts to play remaining matches of PSL 6

(@fidahassanain)

The player was due to fly back to home for an important family matter but abandoned his decision to play remaining matches of PSL 6 in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2021) Islamabad United’s pacer Hassan Ali will continue to play HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

He made this decision after consultation with his family.

Hassan Ali had to fly to Pakistan on evening of June 13th due to family reasons.

Islamabad United also confirmed the development through a statement. It quoted the player as saying: “I was going through a personal family issue, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife. She has assured me she will take care of it and wants me to concentrate on my cricket and my career. Hats off to such a wonderful partner. She has always stood by me through the hardest times and after consulting with her I have decided to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of PSL 6,”.

It said: “I would like to thank Islamabad United for their support and understanding during this tough period. And would especially thank the fans for their prayers and support, they have given me strength through these tough times,”.

Ali Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United, said; “As with his initial intention Islamabad United will always support any personal decision that one of our family makes. It is fortunate for us that Hassan will be available for us through the rest of the tournament. But more importantly we’re happy that whatever issues there were have been resolved. We wish the very best to Hassan in every aspect of his life,”.