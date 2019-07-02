UrduPoint.com
Hassan Ali, Sana Mir Thank PM Imran For Including Them In National Youth Council

29 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:50 PM

Hassan Ali, Sana Mir thank PM Imran for including them in National Youth Council

Prominent figures from various fields including, sports, religion, academia, arts and culture, and economics have been made a part of the council.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday formally approved the launch of 33-member National Youth Council (NYC) for uplift of youth of the country.

Major Tanveer Shafi, a Ghazi of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, has been appointed as the first member of the council. Mountaineer Samina Baig, who climbed K-2, and wheel-chair bound motivational speaker Muniba Mazari are also among the members of the council.

From entertainment, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Zoe Viccaji have been included in the council.

From sports, cricketer Hasan Ali and Sana Mir from women’s cricket are also appointed as the members of the council.

Expressing his gratitude for the prime minister for selecting him in national youth council among other big Names, Hasan Ali promised to give his best to my country.

Similarly, Sana Mir said she was humbled and honoured to be chosen to serve her country in this new role under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said she is looking forward to expanding opportunities for our youth to excel and prosper while taking the country forward.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the patron in chief of the council while Usman Dar will be the chairman.

The council is aimed at increasing the participation of youth in the country’s decision making and ensure active participation of young professionals in national development.

