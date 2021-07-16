Hassan Ali to miss first T20I against England

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been rested for the first of the three T20Is against England as a precautionary measure due to a strain in his left leg, which he picked during a training session at Trent Bridge on Thursday

The fast bowler will now be assessed ahead of the second T20I, following which decision on his participation will be made.