Hassan Ali To Miss First T20I Against England

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:35 PM

Hassan Ali to miss first T20I against England

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been rested for the first of the three T20Is against England as a precautionary measure due to a strain in his left leg, which he picked during a training session at Trent Bridge on Thursday

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been rested for the first of the three T20Is against England as a precautionary measure due to a strain in his left leg, which he picked during a training session at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The fast bowler will now be assessed ahead of the second T20I, following which decision on his participation will be made.

More Stories From Sports

