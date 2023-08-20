Open Menu

Hassan Hadi Bags Pakistan Scrabble C'ship Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Hassan Hadi bags Pakistan Scrabble C'ship trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Hassan Hadi Khan has clinched the 35th Pakistan Scrabble Championship trophy at Generation's school Katlrachi, Karachi.

Hassan dominated the championship right from the start and remained on top right through the 27 games, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Hassan was declared the winner with two games to go. The defending champion Wasim Khatri did his best to stop Hassan but he couldn't come up with a game to stop the rampaging challenger.

Hassan won 24 of the 27 games to take the title with a big margin. Wasim finished with 19 wins from games while the reigning world youth champion Ali Salman finished 3rd with 17 wins.

