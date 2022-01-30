Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Quetta Galditors

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Left-handed orthodox Hassan Khan has replaced Shahid Afridi in the Quetta Galditors' squad of the Pakistan Super League-7 (PSL-7).

Shahid Afridi had tested positive for coronavirusis and is unavailable for the initial matches.

Hassan Khan is one of the 15 reserve players in the Managed Event Environment and, as such, will not be required to undergo 72-hour isolation to join Gladiators squad.

The partial replacement has been approved by Event Technical Committee, which is headed by Zakir Khan (Director – International cricket Operations), and includes Nadeem Khan (Director – High Performance) and Sameer Khosa.