LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan tennis duo of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan reached the men's doubles finals of the 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 after winning their semifinals here at the Lahore Gymkhana Club tennis courts on Friday.

The No 1 duo of the country Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan was up against spirirted pair of Ahmad Ch and Abdal Haider. The tennis stars were off to a good start and conceded just three points to win the first set 6-3. Aisam/Aqeel played better tennis in the second set and this time, they conceded just two points to win the set 6-2 and booked berth in the men's doubles finals, where they will take the pair of Muhammad Abid and Waqas Malik, who had to struggle hard to beat Muzamil/Mudassar Murtaza 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, emerging tennis star Abdullah Adnan played tough tennis against talented Hasheesh Kumar and won the encounter after a tough battle with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. The second semifinal saw Semi Zeb overwhelming Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-2. Earlier in the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Hasheesh Kumar beat Baqir Ali 6-2, 6-3, Abdullah Adnan beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 6-3.

In the ladies' singles quarterfinals, Pakistan ladies' tennis star and comeback queen Sarah Mehboob Khan took little time to shrug off young Zahra Suleman 6-0, 6-0 while Esha Jawad taught tennis lesson to Laiba Iqbal as she won the match 6-1, 6-0. In the battle of the sexes, ladies champion Sarah Mehboob Khan beat spirited Khurram Imtiaz by 8-3.