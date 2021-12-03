UrduPoint.com

Hassan Tariq National Ranking Tennis: Aisam/Aqeel Enter Men's Doubles Final

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 11:18 PM

Hassan Tariq National Ranking Tennis: Aisam/Aqeel enter men's doubles final

Pakistan tennis duo of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan reached the men's doubles finals of the 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 after winning their semifinals here at the Lahore Gymkhana Club tennis courts on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan tennis duo of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan reached the men's doubles finals of the 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 after winning their semifinals here at the Lahore Gymkhana Club tennis courts on Friday.

The No 1 duo of the country Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan was up against spirirted pair of Ahmad Ch and Abdal Haider. The tennis stars were off to a good start and conceded just three points to win the first set 6-3. Aisam/Aqeel played better tennis in the second set and this time, they conceded just two points to win the set 6-2 and booked berth in the men's doubles finals, where they will take the pair of Muhammad Abid and Waqas Malik, who had to struggle hard to beat Muzamil/Mudassar Murtaza 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, emerging tennis star Abdullah Adnan played tough tennis against talented Hasheesh Kumar and won the encounter after a tough battle with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. The second semifinal saw Semi Zeb overwhelming Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-2. Earlier in the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Hasheesh Kumar beat Baqir Ali 6-2, 6-3, Abdullah Adnan beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 6-3.

In the ladies' singles quarterfinals, Pakistan ladies' tennis star and comeback queen Sarah Mehboob Khan took little time to shrug off young Zahra Suleman 6-0, 6-0 while Esha Jawad taught tennis lesson to Laiba Iqbal as she won the match 6-1, 6-0. In the battle of the sexes, ladies champion Sarah Mehboob Khan beat spirited Khurram Imtiaz by 8-3.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Lahore Young

Recent Stories

Coronavirus laid bare barriers faced by 1 bln peop ..

Coronavirus laid bare barriers faced by 1 bln people with disabilities: UN chief ..

1 minute ago
 Progress in Latest UK-EU Talks Over Northern Irela ..

Progress in Latest UK-EU Talks Over Northern Ireland Protocol 'Quite Limited' - ..

1 minute ago
 Berlin Authorities Announce Ban on Dancing in Nigh ..

Berlin Authorities Announce Ban on Dancing in Nightclubs Due to COVID-19

1 minute ago
 GSP Plus mutually beneficial for Pakistan, EU: For ..

GSP Plus mutually beneficial for Pakistan, EU: Foreign secry

1 minute ago
 Care of special persons collective responsibility: ..

Care of special persons collective responsibility: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago
 US Equipped, Prepared to Fight Omicron Variant - C ..

US Equipped, Prepared to Fight Omicron Variant - CDC Director

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.