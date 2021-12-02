UrduPoint.com

Determined Yousaf Khalil roared into the semifinals of the 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 after stunning Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan in the quarterfinals played here at the Lahore Gymkhana Club Tennis Courts on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Determined Yousaf Khalil roared into the semifinals of the 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 after stunning Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan in the quarterfinals played here at the Lahore Gymkhana Club Tennis Courts on Thursday.

In men's singles quarterfinals, spirited Yousaf Khalil was up against the longest serving No 1 Aqeel Khan and defeated him 6-2, 7-6(6). Yousaf made a sterling start and played superb tennis against the maestro to win the first set 6-2. The first set was an eye opener for the top seed, who bounced back against Yousaf, who matched fire-with-fire till it was 6-all. In the tie-breaker, Yousaf held his nerves and continued to play powerful shots which helped him win the second set 7-6(6), thus won the hard-fought match and a place in the semifinals.

In other men's singles quarterfinals, another seasoned campaigner Muzamil Murtaza proved too hot for Davis Cupper Shehzad Khan and won the encounter 6-1, 4-0 (rtd). M Abid, the finalist of the last national tennis event, beat veteran Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-2 while Muhammad Shoaib had to struggle hard to beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-2, 7-6(4).

In the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals, Muzamil Murtaza/Mudassar Murtaza beat Imran Bhatti/Ahmad Babar 6-2,6-3, Muhammad Abid/Muhammad Waqas Malik beat Shahzad Khan/Faizan Khurram 6-0,6-4 and Ahmad Chaudhry/Abdaal Haider beat Asad Ullah/Ijaz Khan 6-3,6-4.

In the ladies singles pre-quarterfinals, Pakistan ladies champion Ushna Suhail played tremendous tennis against Nida Akram and outclassed her opponent by 6-0,6-0 while Esha Jawad faced little resistance from Ashtafila Arif before winning the encounter by 6-2, 6-2.

In the boys U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Kamran Khan 6-4,7-5, Abdullah Adnan beat Shaeel Durab 6-1,6-0, Bilal Asim beat Hassam Khan 6-4,6-2, Hamid Israr beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi 4-6,6-1,7-5 and Mahatir Muhammad beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 6-0,6-2. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Semi Zeb Khan beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-2,6-1 and Hamid Israr beat Bilal Asim 7-5,6-1.

