Hatton, Fleetwood Bury Ryder Cup Misery In Scotland

Hatton, Fleetwood bury Ryder Cup misery in Scotland

St Andrews, United Kingdom, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood bounced back in style from Europe's Ryder Cup rout to move into contention at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday.

England's Hatton finished with an eight-under 64 at Carnoustie at the European Tour event which is played over three courses.

Hatton produced a back nine of 29 at Carnoustie to share the lead with Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts, Spaniard Adri Arnaus and China's Li Haotong.

"I didn't actually realise, until I just signed my card," said 2016 and 2017 champion Hatton of his 29.

"Obviously we needed a big back nine and I am very happy the putter worked well. Hopefully that continues." Each player completes a round at Carnoustie, St Andrews and Kingsbarns. Sunday's final round is played at St Andrews.

Fleetwood, also a member of Europe's defeated Ryder Cup team in Wisconsin, is two shots back in a tie for eighth following a bogey-free round of 66.

"My energy's fine. I feel good. Last week was a very motivating week, and I enjoyed the energy that I got from my team-mates and the Ryder Cup in general," said Fleetwood.

