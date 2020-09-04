UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Havertz Leaves Germany Camp To Finalise Chelsea Deal

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:16 PM

Havertz leaves Germany camp to finalise Chelsea deal

Kai Havertz left the Germany camp on Friday to travel to London to finalise his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Premier League side Chelsea, reportedly costing around 100 million euros ($120 million).

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Kai Havertz left the Germany camp on Friday to travel to London to finalise his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Premier League side Chelsea, reportedly costing around 100 million Euros ($120 million).

Ahead of Sunday's away Nations League match with Switzerland, Germany head coach Joachim Loew allowed the 21-year-old to leave their camp to settle the details.

"Of course, we would have preferred if he could have fully concentrated on the national team, but we are aware of the importance for Bayer Leverkusen and Kai," Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff told the German FA website.

Havertz jetted to London, reportedly for his Chelsea medical, after being on the bench for Thursday's 1-1 draw against Spain in Stuttgart.

On Monday, Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz confirmed they expected to lose the attacking midfielder.

Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller said they are "grateful" to Loew that "Kai can now clarify things, with our support, on site in London".

After scoring 46 goals in 150 competitive games for Leverkusen, Havertz is set to join his Germany team-mate Timo Werner, who signed for Chelsea in June from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for 53 million euros.

If the transfer goes through, Havertz will eclipse Werner as Germany's most expensive footballer.

Loew said Havertz was "torn" between Germany duty and completing the transfer.

"He absolutely wants to take this step," added Loew, who acknowledged "the importance and scale of the move".

Related Topics

Sports German Germany London Leipzig Stuttgart Spain Switzerland SITE June Sunday From Chelsea Premier League Coach Million

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

3 minutes ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

40 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

48 minutes ago

NATO demands Moscow reveal Novichok programme

2 minutes ago

Dutch far-right chief Wilders guilty of 'group ins ..

2 minutes ago

UK gives itself powers to build 'Brexit' lorry par ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.